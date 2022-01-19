Traffic is stalled both ways on the M1 following a crash

Traffic is queuing both ways on the M1 near Northampton following a crash on Wednesday morning (January 19).

Sensors showed vehicles gridlocked northbound between junction 15 and 15A at around 11am following a smash involving a car and a lorry.

According to National Highways, one lane is closed northbound for the accident as emergency services deal with the incident while there is congestion heading towards Northampton from Daventry with a broken down vehicle adding to the problems.