Traders confirmed for first monthly market coming to Duston, to encourage shopping with independents

The traders have been confirmed for a new monthly market coming to Duston, in the hope of encouraging more people to shop with Northampton’s independent traders.

‘Duston Market’ will take place every second Saturday of each month in the car park at Duston Village Bakery.

The market was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire.

The first Duston Market is on May 13, from 9am until 3pm.

Independent traders were invited to sign up for a stall at the traditional market, with the first now less than two weeks away on May 13 from 9am until 3pm.

Among the confirmed food traders are sweet shop FlossBox, cheese and charcuterie from Friars Farm, traditional Welsh cakes from Welsh Bakes, and Duston Village Bakery will be open as usual.

Family-run clothing business Mint and Dove, jewellery from Ether Ethical Jewellery and Little Wolf Silver, and Lillybert Gifts will also be available to shop.

Jenni said: “With the change of supermarket in Duston village, there is limited choice and we want to change that by offering hearty, local produce.

FlossBox, Friars Farm, Welsh Bakes and Mint and Dove are just four of the traders lined up for the first market.

“We want people to learn that shopping locally is better and it might be a tad more expensive, but supporting small businesses makes such a difference.

“Small business owners do a little hop, skip and jump with every purchase as it means so much.”

The traders will rotate each month so visitors have the chance to shop different things each time they attend, and it keeps them coming back for more.

“When you visit the market, you’ll be shopping from people who put their heart and soul into making their produce,” she said. “It’s all about pushing on, supporting each other and building more sales.

“The heart of Duston just keeps getting better and we have such a unique high street.

“The more we can welcome in for people to enjoy, the better.”

As we head towards the warmer months, the organisers hope the weather will be promising – but each stallholder will be under a gazebo so visitors should not be put off if the weather is not as good as hoped.