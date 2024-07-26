Toy library continues to make massive difference to families as it approaches 12 years in current location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northamptonshire County Toy Library continues to make a massive difference to families, as it prepares to celebrate 12 years in its current location.

The Toy Library was first set up in 2004 and it moved to Park Square in Kings Heath eight years later, which is where it has resided ever since.

Heather Brakes has been involved with the initiative for the past two decades, and was taken on as paid staff after volunteering since the very beginning.

“It’s like a book library but people can borrow toys and return them,” Heather explained. “There’s a membership fee of £6 per year, and each toy can be rented for a different amount. Families can rent them from a week to three months, and it starts at 14 pence per week.”

These high quality items can see children through from birth to 10 years old. There are pop-up travel cots, walkers, and bath time toys available for babies, up to Play Mobile, outdoor equipment, slides and ball pools for older children.

With a number of families with additional SEND needs, there are also a wide variety of sensory toys available to rent and make the most of.

“The toys follow the progress of the child and it saves a fortune not having to buy the items,” said Heather, who described the 12 years in Kings Heath as “fabulous”.

Members of the community continue to support The Toy Library by visiting the charity shop they host outside the premises. The money raised helps provide free places for families in Kings Heath and those with additional needs.

There are toys suitable for newborns, all the way up to 10-year-olds.

Even if someone purchases a toy for 30 pence from the stall outside, Heather says it has mutual benefits for both The Toy Library and the child who gets to enjoy it.

The initiative now has an impressive total of 357 members, which they hope to build on moving forward.

Kings Heath Community Fun Day is taking place on the green next Friday (August 2) from 12 noon until 4pm. The Toy Library is using this occasion to mark 12 years on the estate, and the team will be giving out free bubbles to children in attendance.