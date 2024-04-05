Town centre cafe shares unique opening story and how the business continues to thrive four years on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton town centre coffee shop has shared its unique opening story and four years on, the business continues to thrive.

Esquires Coffee, in Dychurch Lane, was due to open the day after the announcement of the first Covid lockdown.

The coffee shop is the venture of husband and wife Zofur and Halima Ali, who had invested a large amount of time and money into it for six months prior to the unexpected halt in opening.

Esquires Coffee, in Dychurch Lane, is the venture of husband and wife Zofur and Halima Ali.

“There was uncertainty around what would happen,” Halima told the Chronicle & Echo. “We were paying bills before we were making any money. Laying off our staff was soul-destroying. We didn’t know when we would open our doors and what the future would hold.”

The pair were eventually able to open at the end of June and despite describing the first few months as a “whirlwind”, Halima says it has been “amazing” to see the response from customers ever since.

Halima and Zofur first met in a coffee shop in 2013. Halima says they come from humble beginnings as second generation immigrants, and both worked hard in professional jobs outside of hospitality before this career change.

Zofur always had the vision that the two of them would open a coffee shop and after they got married and fell pregnant, the research began and they saw “a lot of potential” in their location in the town centre.

The coffee shop will celebrate its fourth anniversary of opening in Northampton town centre in June.

Though Esquires is part of a franchise, the Northampton branch “embodies an independent ethos” and it is important that staff are “trained to be passionate about what they do”.

“We’re a coffee shop with a quirky buzz and plenty to offer,” said Halima. “We do brunch, lunch, sweet treats and seasonal drinks.”

Whether customers want to use the coffee shop to catch up with friends, read a book or work, there is lots of space to accommodate everyone.

When asked what customers like most about the experience at Esquires, Halima said: “They can taste the passion and the quality is always there. We’ve managed to create a sense of community and a hub in Northampton town centre.

“We always hear that people like to see people of different backgrounds, and we cater for everybody.”

Halima shared her joy that a group of between eight and 10 older individuals have visited “every single morning come rain or shine” since the venue opened.

The team is “very excited” to celebrate four years of success in June, with a commitment to continue elevating the experience and offering more exciting community initiatives.

When asked about their proudest achievement to date, Halima said: “To get to this point. Opening was a really testing time with a six-month-old baby. We put everything into the coffee shop, our heart, soul and money.

“We knew it was going to be difficult and we’ve made it here in one piece and still smiling. We’re really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.”

The Esquires team appreciate customers sharing special and important moments with them in Dychurch Lane, and their staff will continue to be attentive and caring to all.