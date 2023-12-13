Town centre cafe-restaurant believes it is ‘friendly staff and hospitality’ that keeps customers coming back

Between 70 and 80 percent of customers are regulars, who have stuck by the business before and after its takeover in 2019

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a Northampton town centre cafe-restaurant believes it is their “friendly staff and hospitality” that keep regular customers coming back for more.

Jenny’s, in Gold Street, was taken over by Serhat Cetinkaya and his team in March 2019 – from a family member who built up a name for Jenny’s over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serhat built on the menu by adding new dishes and drinks, as well as transforming the way the interior decor of the venue looked.

Jenny’s, in Gold Street, was taken over by Serhat Cetinkaya and his team in March 2019.

With new chairs, tables and decor, Serhat was pleased with how they turned the appearance of the cafe-restaurant around – which also made it easier to explain to customers that they were under new ownership.

Across the diverse menu, in the hope of providing something for everyone, Jenny’s offers all day breakfasts, burgers and steaks to name just a few.

When asked what he believes customers like most about the venue and keeps them coming back for more, Serhat said: “The hospitality. Our friendly staff and nice service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serhat is proud that his employees treat customers how they want to be treated, which has created strong relationships.

Across the diverse menu, in the hope of providing something for everyone, Jenny’s offers all day breakfasts, burgers and steaks to name just a few.

Jenny’s most eye-catching piece of decor is the flowing waterfall in the corner, and the owner believes it is the effort they have put into the appearance of the eatery that sets them apart from other cafes and restaurants.

With business contacts across the UK, Serhat has heard that custom is suffering all over the country.

Though he fears town centre businesses are particularly suffering as a result of the declining high street, he hopes the ongoing regeneration works will be enough to create a positive future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 70 and 80 percent of Jenny’s customers are regulars, who have stuck by the business both before and after the venue was taken over by Serhat and his team.