The Gardening Club is busy with various projects to boost the area of Towcester to create a green and pleasant town for residents, workers and visitors and has welcomed the financial boost from Waitrose .

Sue Hamilton from Towcester WI (Women’s Institute) said: “We are extremely grateful to the Towcester Waitrose store for nominating our Gardening Group for an environmental award. This financial gift will save us hours and hours of form filling for applications to grants. We shall be making plans in the new year to use this substantial sum so please let us know if you have any ideas that we could perhaps bring to fruition.”