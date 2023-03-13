Towcester Vet nominated as a finalist in top UK veterinary awards for this outstanding work

The well-known awards programme from Petplan is now in its 24th year and this year, Towcester’s own Andrew Hayes has been nominated to attend the award’s evening in Manchester.

Andrew has been at Towcester Veterinary Centre since 1991 and became a partner in 1999. He has been the driving force behind setting up the equine clinic at Plum Park, which is now a strong team of 12 equine vets. Towcester Vets looks after small animals, farm animals and equine and has a clinic/small animal hospital on Burcote Road in Towcester, a well established clinic in Weedon and the clinic at Plum Park along the A5 in Paulerspury, so there are plenty of options to have your pet looked after in the south of the county.

Andrew said: “I'm so delighted to receive the news that I've been nominated for the Petplan Vet of the Year award. I was very surprised, it's great to receive this level of support and recognition - I would like to thank everyone who took the time to put my name forward. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my work 20 years after starting up our equine clinic and I feel very lucky to be supported by an incredible team around me. I couldn't carry out my role without them.”

Towcester Vets provide care for small animals, farm animals and equine

The awards ceremony will take place on March 23 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, and will be hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips.

Bella von Mesterhazey sales & marketing director at Petplan said: “This year has been tougher than ever for our judges, as they work through an incredible selection of finalist nominations. We’re delighted that in its 24th year, such a huge number of people are keen to share their fantastic experiences of colleagues and professionals.

“We’re incredibly excited to come together with the finalists in Manchester this year to thank them for their fantastic efforts, as well as celebrating a shared passion for the wellbeing of our pets.”

For further information on the awards and to follow the finalists’ progress visit petplan.co.uk/about-petplan/vets/ and you can read more about Andrew and his work at Towcester Veterinary Centre on their website.