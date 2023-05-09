Towcester dog lover steps in to foster dogs as record numbers of enquiries from heartbroken owners flood into charity

A Towcester dog lover is supporting the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, in its urgent appeal to help them care for more dogs in need by becoming volunteer foster carers.

Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in Kenilworth, is facing a record number of enquiries from people needing to hand over their dog, so more than ever they need volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes who have nowhere else to turn.

Foster carers open their homes to dogs on a temporary basis until they are able to be matched to their forever families. Elaine Rawlinson from Towcester who began fostering in 2021 has gone on to look after 18 dogs from the Kenilworth rehoming centre, large and small, from elderly Terriers to two-week old puppies and now 15-year-old Norwegian Elkhound, Casper.

Foster carer Elaine loves caring for Casper but hopes he finds his forever home soon

65-year-old Elaine, a retired social worker, says:

“I love the company of animals and have always had dogs in my life, so I decided I wanted to help those in greatest need.

“Being a foster carer is absolute joy and it is the best feeling to know that you’ve given a dog stability and love whilst they are waiting for their forever family to come along. You do get attached and I adore Casper as I’ve had him for quite a few months now, but when the time is right and I have to say goodbye, I know I’ve helped him on his way to his new life and that’s a wonderful feeling.”

Casper has had just three people ask about him since he arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, but the team say he is a lovely older boy, full of character who simply wants to be loved and adored.

Elaine says:

“He makes me smile so much. We both have arthritis so we like to take things slowly but when it’s time to get out of bed, he knows it! I get up at 6am and around 5.55am he always comes to sit by my bed. He definitely has an internal clock when it comes to mealtimes too. If it’s time for his food and I don’t look like I’m going to make a move, he gently puts a paw on my knee. He’s adorable. He is quite nosy and likes to say hello to everybody and when I’m out in the garden he enjoys relaxing and keeping an eye on me.

“His favourite treat is a carrot and once when I wasn’t keeping my eye on him, he dug up my carrots in the garden, but I of course forgave him. He is the sweetest boy.”

Sarah Hobbs, Co-ordinator of the Home from Home fostering scheme at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, says:

“Volunteers like Elaine are vital, especially at the moment. We are facing a crisis as our kennel space is really stretched. We need to act now to be there for as many dogs as possible.

“Fostering a dog is a great opportunity for dog lovers who are currently unable to have a dog of their own. We cover the essential costs and you’ll be playing the most important role, giving stability, love and care to a dog in need as you prepare them for life in their forever home.

“We have dogs who are ready to be fostered anywhere from a few days to several months and we can be really flexible. We know life can be unpredictable, so we make sure foster carers can always take a break when they need one.

“Our dogs all have different needs, but our fosterers get to know what makes them tick. Elaine has been able to tell us that Casper loves a daily routine and that he likes to sleep in different places in the house, but at night he always sleeps in his lovely bed. He also enjoys food games and when he’s walked enough, he turns around, indicating it’s time to head home. All of this is invaluable information we can pass on to Casper’s forever family, which will help him settle in.”