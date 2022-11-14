The new Northampton Bike Park has scooped a prestigious prize just two months after the first riders set off.

The park, built on the disused Delapre Park golf course, won the Land and Development award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards, hosted by TV star Paddy McGuinness. The category recognises projects that have had a significant impact on the county’s community or economy, providing clear consideration and use of innovation to have a positive impact on the environment.

West Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Sport worked together to deliver the ambitious project, which cost £750,000 — £250,000 of which came from Sport England via its Places To Ride fund.

Photo caption (Left to right): Awards host Paddy McGuinness, WNC Leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Gabby Deere, Strategic Director Northamptonshire Sport, Alex Millar WNC Project Manager, Chris Holmes Chief Exec Northamptonshire Sport, and Amanda Etty from the award sponsor Moore chartered accountants.

Gabrielle Deere strategic director at Northamptonshire Sport said: "The plan is to make the Bike Park an inclusive environment where all ages, gender and backgrounds can come and enjoy the trails or just to walk the grounds.

"The park is already popular with the local community, we have hosted led rides and this weekend the first of our coached courses starts. We will be running courses for all age groups and standards.

"The upkeep of the park is funded by the car park revenue and the great volunteers who will help us maintain the trails and enhance the ecology of the park."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability has played a key part in the development of this project, the park is well served by the local cycle network, from the town centre and neighbouring housing areas, including the Norbital, National Cycle Route 6.

Users of the facility are encouraged to use these sustainable active travel routes to access the site, with parking made available for disabled users and those travelling from further afield.

There was a clear identified strategic need for the project, as set out in the Northamptonshire Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2016-2020 which proposed a range of measures to reduce health inequalities such as creating spaces, facilities and infrastructure to enable people to make healthier choices.

The bike park offers a leisure facility which can be accessed by people of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jonathan Nunn leader of WNC said: "It is fantastic to see the clear impact which Northampton Bike Park is having on our communities so shortly after opening.

"To have this facility and the hard work which has gone into delivering this ambitious project recognised at the All Things Business awards is a true accolade which we’re delighted to celebrate.

"Alongside Northamptonshire Sport we’re pleased to have worked with Sport England and British Cycling, Delapre Golf Centre, and dedicated volunteers to create a facility which offers something for people of any age and ability.

"We look forward to continuing to celebrate the success of this fantastic leisure facility."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local physical activity, health and wellbeing charity, Northamptonshire Sport, manages the day-to-day operations of the park.

Two members of the Northamptonshire Sport team continue to oversee the development and maintenance of the bike park, whilst working with partners to ensure the site is inclusive, benefitting as many people in the local community as possible, from children to experienced mountain bikers.