Tool thieves target building site in Finedon

A Finedon building site has been targeted by thieves who broke into containers and stole tools and equipment.

The break-in at the site in Wellingborough Road took place some time between 7pm on Monday, November 1, and 6.30am on Tuesday, November 2.

Northamptonshire Police officers have appealed for any information from witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage.

File picture

A spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary, or who has information about it, or anyone with dash-cam footage who drove along Wellingborough Road between the stated times.