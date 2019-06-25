Toby Carvery offering a FREE meal for Northampton military personnel on Armed Forces Day

A popular chain restaurant is showing its support for the armed forces by inviting military personnel across Northampton to join them for a free breakfast or carvery meal this weekend.

The special Armed Forces Day offer on Saturday, June 29 is available to serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces, as a way of saying thank you.

To claim their free meal, military personnel just need to download a voucher on the Toby Carvery website or app and present it in their chosen restaurant along with their military ID.

Toby Carvery in East Hunsbury is taking part in the offer.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity for us to come together in showing support for our heroes and giving them a huge thank you for their service.

“The response to the offer over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re keen to achieve our Toby 10K Challenge by hitting our target of serving at least 10,000 free meals to armed forces members.

“We’re proud to support the incredible men and women in the armed forces and a meal on us is just a small way for us to show our gratitude!”

Armed Forces Day is celebrated across the UK every year as a chance for the public to show their support for the men and women of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

