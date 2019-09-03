Tiny 'irregular-shaped' plot of land in Northampton set for auction

A 940 sq ft plot of land in Northampton town centre is going under the hammer next week.

The reserve is 'under £100' for on the island of dirt with two trees, two BT cabinets and a sign for the Cultural Quarter on the corner of Guildhall Road and St John's Street.

Auctioneers for the freehold, Strettons, describes the JCDecaux-owned land as 'irregular-shaped' and a short distance south of the town centre.

While its current owners are renowned for advertising, a spokesman for Strettons believes the plot's potential uses are endless.

"We were discussing what we could do with it, I suggested a tree house as there are two trees there," he said.

"Someone who lives nearby said they were interested in it just so they could have control over it.

"Or you could park your bike on there or put gates around it and bench inside and have your own private garden.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with it."

JCDecaux did not respond to the Chronicle & Echo's requests for more information.

The auction is at 12pm on Wednesday, September 11. For more information, click here.