Time is running out for someone in Northamptonshire to claim their £120,000 prize from the National Lottery

The clock is ticking for someone in Northamptonshire who could miss out on pocketing £10,000 every month for a year unless they can find a winning lottery ticket.

Numbers on one ticket bought in the matched the winning line in the National Lottery Set For Life draw on December 9 — 12, 24, 29, 37, 47 and the Life Ball 2.

Winning ticket holders have six months claim their prize — but Monday (March 7) marks the midway point in that process.

National Lottery' s Andy Carter said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, especially during the festive season and into the new year so we’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”