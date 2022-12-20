Time is running out to claim your spot in the Brackley official 6 a side league

Leisure Leagues is the longest established small sided leagues operator in the UK that reaches over 100 leagues across the country and there are still a few spaces in their Brackley teams for the New Year.

All you need to do is get together with some of your mates and form a team, then enter online. If you don't have enough players for a full team, you can join as a single player and Leisure League will get you playing.

Whether you are a team or a single player, you'll get a call from the area manager, who will run through the rules and answer any questions you may have. Then on the day of the game, one of the team will need to pay for the match fee online in advance.

You can join Brackley 6 a side with your team or on your own

It’s a great way for you or your team to play in a league with qualified referees and all equipment provided.

Leisure Leagues’ Carita Morris, who has been overseeing the league, said: “The league has always been popular since it started, so our message is to get in quick. There is free entry for the next couple of weeks, meaning a saving of £30.”

Demand is expected to be very high for the competition, which is held at Brackley Town FC on Wednesday. When a team takes up a spot in the league they will also be competing for a team trip to Benidorm, which is the top prize in the monthly draw.

All teams are also able to play in the UK 6 a side Championships, held in the summer and compete for the trophies and prizes on offer there.

Spaces for the league are running out

Since 2006 the vast majority of the leagues are run on a not for profit basis and Leisure Leagues have given thousands of pounds to charities such as the Dogs Trust, Cancer Research UK and the National Blind Children’s Society.

