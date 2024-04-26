TikTok sensation to present talk on forgotten women of Stowe at famous venue near Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historian, author, broadcaster and TikTok viral sensation, Dr Amy Boyington, is visiting Stowe House to present a talk on its famous women.

Amy, last year’s winner of the George Clarke Prize, presents her fascinating research on the women at Stowe as part of a lecture titled ‘What about the women of Stowe? Throwing light on Stowe’s 18th-century chatelaines’ .

Stowe has long been celebrated for its pioneering gardens and house, but it has been made even more famous by the illustrious names attached to it. The patrons and architects that

Dr Amy Boyington is presenting a talk at Stowe House on May 9

created Stowe, such as William Kent, James Gibbs, Charles Bridgeman and Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, have all added to its legacy. But what about the women? This is the subject explored by Amy.

There are several influential women associated with 18th-century Stowe whose stories have long been overshadowed by their male relatives. One example is that so little is known

about Anne, Viscountess Cobham, née Halsey (d.1760), especially as her substantial dowry enabled Lord Cobham to transform Stowe. And Anna, Lady Temple, née Chambers (1709?-1777),

the wife of Earl Temple, reputedly brought £50,000 to her marriage, thereby allowing Stowe to undergo a further transformation. She was also a published poet, and yet very little is known about

her life. Finally, Lady Mary Elizabeth Nugent (1758-1812), the wife of George Grenville, Marquess of Buckingham, is generally completely forgotten, and yet was a talented artist

and an active philanthropist both in the local Stowe area and elsewhere.

This talk aims to throw some light on these women, focusing particularly on the lives of Anna, Countess Temple and her successor Mary, Marchioness of Buckingham. It seeks to highlight how they experienced and enjoyed Stowe, and whether they left a lasting legacy upon the estate.

Through her work, publications and social media (@history_with_amy) Amy is committed to bringing history to life in an engaging and exciting way.

Amy has worked in a curatorial capacity at Holkham Hall, Goodwood House and Woburn Abbey. She has worked as a research consultant for the National Trust at Stowe Landscape Gardens and for

Historic Royal Palaces