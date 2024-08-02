Tidy Our Town: ‘We need to keep the pressure up and adopt a zero tolerance approach to littering’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northants Litter Wombles committee member says the key to making a continued positive difference is to keep applying pressure and adopting a zero tolerance approach to the issue.

Mark Watson, who first moved to the town in October 2022 and joined the volunteer group shortly after, was the first to speak to the Chronicle & Echo for the launch of the Tidy Our Town campaign.

Five months on, he has shared his latest views on littering and fly tipping across Northampton and beyond.

The Wombles recently hit the impressive milestone of 100,000 purple bags filled since the group was founded in 2021, and Mark says he has “mixed feelings” towards it.

“I wish we didn’t have any bags and didn’t have to do it,” he said. “It’s good when you think of the hard work of volunteers, but sad that we have to hit that kind of milestone.”

His views on littering and fly tipping across the town fluctuate, but says when the weather is warmer you often see more people throw litter out of their cars or not bother to take it home when they have been out and about.

Mark added: “It has improved but there is a lot to do still. There are still many persistent fly tipping hotspots, like St James and Semilong. My area, Upton, isn’t great with bottles and cans thrown on the floor.

“There has been a gradual, continued improvement but not as much as we would like to see.”

Committee member Mark Watson believes continued education, a zero tolerance approach, and progress towards a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) is the way forward.

Many people have got involved with the Litter Wombles as a result of this newspaper’s Tidy Our Town campaign, and Mark praised it as being a helpful tool for the group.

Not only have people shown their appreciation for volunteers online and have joined them as a result, but individuals and companies from across the country have reached out to show their support.

“It’s helped us with motivation and keeping us going,” said Mark. “It pushes the issue closer to the top, as we know it leads to bigger problems.”

Mark was asked about the impact of anti-littering messages displayed on electronic road signs, which were permanently in place until the end of May and now pop up sporadically.

“It’s very subjective,” said the committee member. “It’s got to help. Sally Romain came back from Australia and she was really upset with the state of the roads before she went away. She was really surprised at the improvement when she came back.

“I’m sure the signs are effective, even if it’s by 20 percent. That’s 20 percent less litter and less council workers who have to help.”

Talking about what he would like to see in the second half of 2024, to work towards greater change, Mark said: “We’ve got to keep the pressure and education up, and adopt a far less tolerant approach.

“We’re hopeful that the new MPs will demonstrate zero tolerance, and we still want to see more council bins in place.”

Mark praised West Northamptonshire Council for the efforts that have already been made this year to install bins where needed, but he does not want them to stop there.

“A big game changer would be progress towards a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS),” said Mark. “We’re really hopeful. 40 percent of what we collect is cans and bottles. They take up a lot of space and are basically fresh air.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, founded in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To join the Northants Litter Wombles in their important work, visit the Facebook group here.