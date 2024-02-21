Tidy Our Town: ‘We need a complete change of culture and mindset among people who litter’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each week a new interview will be published with a volunteer or member of the community who feels passionate about the problem and shining a light on the positive work of the Litter Wombles.

The Tidy Our Town campaign will see the Northants Litter Wombles and Chronicle & Echo fight to combat persistent littering and fly tipping.

He swiftly joined the Litter Wombles and now wants to share how “wearing” it can be for the relatively small volunteer groups across the country, spending their time and energy making things right.

“Much more of an effort is needed by authorities locally and nationally,” said Mark. “In educating people about litter and the problems.”

What do the Northants Litter Wombles want to see moving forward?

One of the main priorities for the Northants Litter Wombles is the installation of more bins in certain areas.

The Northants Litter Wombles' CLEAN Education Programme has reached thousands of young people across the county.

“We know where they are needed,” he said. “We’ve done the research and experiments. We know exactly where the hotspots are as we’re on the ground all the time.

“With a much cleaner environment, people are more likely to visit, spend money and more businesses will move in.”

Mark and the Litter Wombles would also like to see greater education, as their CLEAN Education Programme cannot be relied on to reach everyone – particularly as most of the volunteers also have full-time jobs.

The volunteer group would like to see more regular anti-littering messages displayed on electronic signs that people see while driving.

“There are plenty of opportunities to get the message across,” said Mark. “People driving around Northampton can’t miss the signs.

“The signs need to highlight the actual harm the litter is doing to the environment, and how long it takes different things to degrade. It makes people think it is a good idea to put it in a bin or take it home.”

‘We’re doing our best. Help us to help everybody’

When asked what key message the Northants Litter Wombles want to send through the Tidy Our Town campaign, Mark said: “Please realise the damage litter does to the environment.

“It takes time to break down and when – and if – it does, it gets into the oceans, wildlife and us. It’s damaging to the environment and the economy of the area.

“We’re doing our best to get more bins and we know it’s not always easy to take litter home. Help us to help everybody.”

Mark believes a “complete change of culture and mindset” is needed among people who litter, and of those who tolerate that this issue is continuing right under their noses – yet are not doing anything about it.

“It’s tolerated at the moment,” he added. “Why is it so hard for the people trying to do the right thing? And why is it so easy for the people messing it up?”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, email [email protected].