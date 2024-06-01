Tidy Our Town: Watch before and after as Litter Wombles tackle ‘alleyway from hell’ near main road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northants Litter Womble has shared before and after videos of what she describes as “the alleyway from hell”, after it was fly-tipped less than two weeks after volunteers last cleared it.

The alleyway is situated off St Andrew’s Road in Semilong, on the opposite side of the road just before the entrance to Millers Meadow park.

Taking to the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page, one of the admirable volunteers Jules Utting shared there were no dead rats found during the latest litter pick – but there usually are. She took on this pick alongside dedicated Womble Mark Durham.

Fifteen bags of rubbish were removed, mainly because Jules felt passionately that she did not want her grandchildren to walk past the alleyway in its current state.

Alison shared that the Semilong alleyway was last picked on May 18, and it was sad to see the state it had been left in less than two weeks later when Jules and Mark took the time to clear it again.

“Residents, families, taxpayers – we all deserve better,” she said. “This alleyway is constantly fly-tipped and reported, and CCTV or hidden cameras need to be installed as soon as possible and wardens need to patrol frequently.

“You can see the volume of traffic that is visible to people visiting the town too. What a great impression.”

It is these routes that inform people’s first impressions of the town, especially being so close to the train station, and that is why they are a target of the volunteers’ hard work.

But why should the Northants Litter Wombles continually work hard and give up their free time when no sooner has an area been cleared, it is littered and fly-tipped once again?

Many volunteers took to the comments section of this social media post to air their frustrations and to praise the work of those who cleared the alleyway.

Alison believes the “fundamental problem” at the heart of repeated fly-tips is a lack of awareness and ignorance about the disposal of household furniture.