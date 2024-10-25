Tidy Our Town: Two groups join forces for second litter pick to make positive difference to grotspot

Northants Litter Wombles partnered up with The University of the Third Age, better known as the u3a – which offers more than 100 groups across the town to give older individuals new experiences.

The first collaboration was back in May last year, when around 20 people from both groups met in St Andrew’s Road in Semilong for an hour-and-a-half of clearing litter.

Now, a year and five months on, the groups met once again on the corner of Hester Street and Semilong Road and the pickers began at the Co-op before they dispersed.

This collaboration initially came about as Northants Litter Womble Sally Romain is a member of the u3a herself – which is where she met Jenny Gaskill, one of the group leaders.

Sally previously shared that they all hoped to blitz an area that desperately needed it, as the attendees wanted to use their time to make a real difference.

As a hotspot known for its issue with persistent littering and fly-tipping, which is often tackled by the hard work of the Semilong Wombles, these groups were happy to give the area some “much-needed TLC” on both occasions.

Jenny runs the u3a’s ‘new experiences’ group, which last year’s litter pick formed part of. A lot of the activities are offered on a one-time basis and are designed to be fun, but they saw a community-based project like a litter pick to be the right next step.

As it is important to take pride in where you live and group together as a community to make a difference, they decided to tackle Semilong once again.

Take a look at these photos from the collaborative Semilong litter pick, between the Northants Litter Wombles and the u3a…

1 . The Northants Litter Wombles and the u3a joined forces to litter pick in Semilong once again This litter pick marks a year and five months since the groups first came together to blitz one of Northampton’s grotspots and use their time to make a difference. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

