Tidy Our Town: Semilong Womble says although litter picking can be ‘demoralising’ it is slowly getting better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The founder of the Semilong Wombles says although litter picking can be “demoralising”, she believes the issue is slowly getting better in her area.

Jackie Balchin first began volunteering with the Northants Litter Wombles in February last year, after engaging with some pickers on the Racecourse.

“I was fed up with myself and my internal dialogue moaning about the litter,” Jackie told the Chronicle & Echo. “I wanted to be proud of where I live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie described the formation of the Semilong Wombles as a “happy coincidence”, as she met others who lived nearby at another group pick and they have remained in touch ever since.

Jackie Balchin first began volunteering with the Northants Litter Wombles in February last year, after engaging with some pickers on the Racecourse.

Though there is not a formal arrangement about when the Semilong Wombles go out together, Jackie texts the members each month and everyone available meets up to make a difference.

She says cans and bottles are by far the most littered items, and it is unfortunate that drinking alcohol on the streets is common in the area. Crisp and cigarette packets are also frequently discarded on the floor.

Jackie said: “Some areas have improved but litter attracts litter. It can be demoralising to see it littered a day later. It can get you down and you wonder what the point is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to be part of a team and not alone. You can tackle it together rather than by yourself. We all live nearby and want to make changes.”

The Semilong Wombles at a recent Northants Litter Wombles group pick. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Jackie was pleased to find others who felt passionately about the issue at the start of last year, as she was beginning to think she was the only one who wanted to make a difference in her area.

Having seen many group picks on the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page, she said it was easy to slip into the negative mindset that you are “not making enough of a dent”.

“It can be a little intimidating to be out by yourself,” said Jackie. “The first few times are daunting and there’s more camaraderie in a group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how easy it is to make a positive difference to your area, Jackie said: “Just try it, it’s really addictive. You get a sense of accomplishment and pride, and walking is good for your health.

Jackie described the formation of the Semilong Wombles as a “happy coincidence”, as she met others who lived nearby at another group pick and they have remained in touch ever since.

“Seeing a clean street lifts your mood and it does make a difference. There’s definitely less litter and more of a dent. We get positive feedback from the community.”

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].