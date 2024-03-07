Tidy Our Town: Litter Womble describes group as ‘lifeline’ as it creates friendships and enhances wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not only do the Northants Litter Wombles make a difference to the levels of rubbish we see across the town, but it creates friendships, enhances wellbeing and is a truly inclusive group.

Now, Alison wants to shine a light on the other positive impacts the group has on the people of our county and how it makes them feel welcomed into a new community.

Events coordinator Alison McClean described an “essential” piece of equipment she takes along to litter picks, which she has named the ‘Womble flask’. This enables those in attendance to “enjoy sharing stories and having a laugh over a cuppa”.

The events coordinator, who first joined the Litter Wombles in September 2021, said: “It’s such a positive, feel-good group. Volunteers can pick independently. They don’t have to post what they do on social media or join a group pick, unless they want to. There’s no pressure.

“It’s a hobby almost everyone can enjoy. We have groups that work with service users with additional needs, people recovering from substance misuse, and lots of clubs and organisations – such as Brownies, Scouts, WI, Northampton Town Football Club and The Outlaws RFC, to name a few.

“Litter picking is a great way to bring communities together and build friendships. Being part of it can help beat loneliness, and be a lifeline after redundancy or a sad life event. It’s something you can dip in and out of.

“Sometimes looking forward to an event can give a volunteer a reason to venture out. Fresh air and exercise are both great for wellbeing, and there’s generally a lot of laughter and camaraderie.”

Alison, pictured on the far left, first started litter picking in the summer of 2021 and joined the Northants Litter Wombles a few months later in September.

“It’s often in the most unlikely places,” said Alison. “The woods, a roadside and even a trolley shelter at a Morrisons car park during a downpour.”

Alison went on to describe the benefits of group picks, with the option to not be directly involved but still included. Many people stay on the outskirts and that is okay.

The events coordinator added: “You meet people you wouldn’t normally be friends with and you have a common goal – and then you find more in common.”

Alison shared that one lady moved from London to the town without knowing anyone and has built friendships through the Litter Wombles.

Another man found it difficult following his redundancy and being part of the community has given him somewhere to go and a “reason to get up in the morning”.

The Wombles have been “paramount” for Alison’s own wellbeing, as it gives her a break from her daily life and provides a “great sense of achievement”.

When asked how it feels that the Litter Wombles have been a driving force in uniting like-minded people, Alison said: “I’m enormously proud. We’re a victim of our own success managing this juggernaut. We’re so appreciative of everyone who comes to help.”

The events coordinator concluded by reiterating that being a Litter Womble is “completely flexible” and the only thing they ask is that the regulation purple bags be used. Everything else is up to the volunteers.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, email [email protected].