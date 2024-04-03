Tidy Our Town: Council issues guidance on how best to report fly tips to see them resolved swiftly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following reports from members of the public to the Chronicle & Echo that fly tips were taking longer to be cleared than expected, West Northamptonshire Council has issued guidance on how best to report these issues to see them resolved swiftly.

The best way to alert the Council to a fly tip is by reporting it online and the reporter will be prompted to answer a series of questions.

Providing the location of the fly tip, any further information you believe to be of use, and your personal details with ways for the local authority to get in touch is the first step. The same can also be done by downloading the WNC app.

If a reported fly tip in West Northamptonshire has not been resolved within the target time, it can be chased up via the West Northamptonshire Council switchboard on 0300 126 1000. Photo: @WestNorthants on X.

Each individual who reports a fly tip will then receive a response with a unique reference number, which allows them to track their request.

When asked what time frame residents can expect the fly tip to be resolved within, a WNC spokesperson said: “This depends on the type of material in the fly tip. Hazardous waste, for example, requires a specialist contractor and upholstered furniture must be collected separately from other materials in line with new statutory guidance.

“But in the Northampton area we try and deal with reports within two days.”

A follow question was asked of the Council – if the issue is not resolved within the two-day period, what is the best way for residents to follow up on their reports?

The spokesperson added: “If not resolved within the target time it can be chased up through our switchboard on 0300 126 1000.”

West Northamptonshire Council was also asked who is responsible for attending and resolving reported fly tips, as many people get in touch with both the local authority and Veolia – an organisation responsible for water, energy and waste recycling management services.

“It is reported to WNC and, if it is on public land, the matter is passed on to contractors,” said the spokesperson. “If it is on private land and the owner is known, they will be informed that it is their responsibility to have it cleared.”