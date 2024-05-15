Tidy Our Town: Council approves clamp down on ‘inappropriate bin storage’ by town centre businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council has approved a new policy which will see a clamp down on “inappropriate bin storage” by town centre businesses.

With millions currently being invested in regeneration works, businesses will be urged to make sure bins are appropriately stored and only put out when they are due to be collected – or they could face enforcement.

The ‘Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy’ was approved at last Tuesday’s cabinet meeting (May 7), with a view to “elevate the town centre’s appeal, encouraging more people to use it” and making it “safer to access for residents and visitors”.

Key highlights include ‘timed waste collections’, which will see the introduction of designated windows to ensure bins are only put out at specific times.

Businesses will be given support and guidance to adjust to the changes from June, as well as a clear labelling policy to identify which bin belongs to which business.

Following an initial education phase, “enforcement measures and action” will be put in place to ensure compliance with the policy.

The area will extend to the inner ring road, bounded by Mounts, Campbell Square, Broad Street, Horse Market, St Peter’s Way, Victoria Promenade, Cheyne Walk and York Road.

Ahead of the policy approval, an “extensive consultation” engaged stakeholders and more than 400 town centre businesses.

‘We can’t have a half measure on this, we’ve really got to drive this through’

The policy was proposed by Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, and Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste.

Cllr Smith, addressing last Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, said: “I think we’re all pleased this has come forward. You’ll be aware that we’ve invested huge amounts of money in the town centre, with the objective of making it an attractive place to visit. This will go, obviously, some way towards that.

“In some parts of the town centre, bins and rubbish left out for collection really do spoil the environment. We’ve looked at what other councils are doing across the UK and how they solved the problem we’ve currently got. We’ve looked at best practice – Bristol is one of those.”

After speaking of the extended consultation period to engage stakeholders, Cllr Smith added: “Learning from other authorities that have adopted similar policies, we recognise the policy is only likely to be successful if we take action against those people who continue to leave waste in public spaces.

“We can’t have a half measure on this, we’ve really got to drive this through.”

Cllr Smith addressed concerns from businesses who are challenged with bin storage, but says WNC must remain “firm”.

“If anybody has walked around Northampton, for example Dychurch Lane, I think there are 47 or 48 bins there hanging around causing trouble,” he added. “We really want to move those on.”

Cllr Smith concluded by saying the policy will be reviewed in 12 months and any necessary adjustments will be made.

Cllr Larratt reiterated Cllr Smith’s points and said: “There have been successful implementations of schemes elsewhere in the country, mainly in Labour-controlled areas I might add.”

He also praised Bristol’s turnaround with a similar policy, and said he was pleased to see the scheme coming into fruition as the idea dates back to the days of Northampton Borough Council.

Opposition praises policy as a ‘welcome development’

Councillor Bob Purser, deputy leader of the West Northants Labour Group, was the only speaker on the matter at the cabinet meeting.

He expressed his and his party’s support for the policy, particularly looking at the “excellent” before and after pictures from Bristol.

“BID have made some comments which I hope will be picked up,” Cllr Purser added. “It’s about the detailed implementation of the issue and what do you do with premises that haven’t got space for a bin and where planning has let us down a bit really. Every planning permission should have waste disposal as a key issue.”

Cllr Purser hopes to see everyone get behind the policy and a “good communication strategy” put in place.

Though he thinks it is “sad” that enforcement may have to be used, he said: “If our neighbourhood wardens have to do that, well that’s what they have to do.”

Cllr Purser hopes to see the recruitment of an additional two neighbourhood wardens, so they do not need to be taken from elsewhere to see this policy successfully rolled out across the town centre.

His final point addressed the hope that Wellingborough Road will eventually form part of the area that the policy covers.

Before concluding that this policy is a “welcome development”, Cllr Purser said: “That’s another hotspot for bins and I really hope we’re not waiting 12 months for that to happen.”