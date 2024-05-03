Tidy Our Town: Clamp down on ‘inappropriate bin storage’ by town centre businesses may be rolled out soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council says the town centre could soon have a “more pleasant environment” if a new policy that deals with unsightly bin storage is approved next week.

The extensive regeneration of the town will see a clamp down on businesses. They will be urged to make sure bins are appropriately stored and only put out when they are due to be collected, or they could face enforcement.

The hope for the ‘Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy’ is to “elevate the town centre’s appeal, encouraging more people to use it” – as well as making it “safer to access for residents and visitors”.

The proposed area will extend to the inner ring road, bounded by Mounts, Campbell Square, Broad Street, Horse Market, St Peter’s Way, Victoria Promenade, Cheyne Walk and York Road.

The cabinet will discuss the proposed policy next Tuesday (May 7) and, if approved, work with businesses will begin in June. The policy may then be extended to other areas of West Northamptonshire in the future.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, said: “This new policy reflects our commitment to creating a cleaner and more welcoming environment for those living and working in, or visiting, Northampton town centre.

“There is a huge amount of work going on to improve the centre of town, with a new-look Market Square, new street scenes and lots of high quality residential properties.

“It’s incredibly important that we deal with some of the inappropriate bin storage that goes on in the area, thereby improving the environment for everyone.”

Key highlights of the proposed policy include ‘timed waste collections’, which will see the introduction of designated windows to ensure bins are only put out at specific times.

Businesses will be given support and guidance to adjust to the changes, as well as a clear labelling policy to identify which bin belongs to which business.

Following an initial education phase, “enforcement measures and action” will be put in place to ensure compliance with the policy.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “To breathe new life into our town centres, it's essential for businesses, the community and local authorities to collaborate.

“Revamping areas into flourishing spaces by tackling issues like indiscriminate bin placement is a key aspect of this.

“Regeneration isn't just about financial investment, it's about cultivating community pride and creating a distinct sense of belonging.”

WNC says the proposed policy has undergone “extensive consultation with stakeholders”, including the Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Town Council, commercial waste providers, and the Northampton Forward Board. They also say more than 400 town centre businesses were engaged with directly during this time.

“Ranks of bins are a blight on the street scene,” added Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste.