Tidy Our Town: Admirable nine-year-old hosted litter pick in her area to mark ‘World Thinking Day’

An admirable nine-year-old hosted a litter pick in her area to mark ‘World Thinking Day’ on February 22.

Amelie Mills, who is a year five pupil in the town, was inspired to host her own pick after she celebrated World Thinking Day at school.

Her mother Ellie told Chronicle & Echo as part of the Tidy Our Town campaign: “Everyday she notices litter in our area getting worse and worse. We litter pick regularly near our house, so she notices it more.”

Amelie feared animals would be harmed by the litter and wondered how she could help make a difference.

With an ‘eco council’ recently established at Amelie’s school, this had a positive impact on her mindset and she invited friends to join her on a litter pick during the half term holiday.

Amelie and three friends, ranging from year two to year six, were lucky to catch a break in the heavy rain on February 22 – and they managed to fill seven bags in an hour.

When asked how it felt to see them gather to make a positive difference in the community, Ellie said: “It was absolutely lovely. They were so excited and happy they could see it looking better and cleaner.”

Amelie and three friends, ranging from year two to year six, got stuck in and managed to fill seven bags in an hour.

Though, sadly, Amelie’s worst fear was confirmed when they came across a small dead animal that had crawled into a drinks bottle discarded on the floor – which had filled up with water in the rain.

Despite this discovery, Amelie was “pleased” with what she and her friends achieved and is keen to do another.

“They felt like they’d made a difference,” said Ellie. “It was exciting to pile the seven bags up that they’d collected in an hour.”

As a mother, Ellie was asked about the importance of young people being encouraged to think about the issues of littering and fly tipping.

She said: “It’s imperative. If they don’t learn it when they’re young, they’ll never care when they’re older.”

Through the litter pick that Ellie and her family carry out regularly in Duston, they have become well-acquainted with the Northants Litter Wombles.

“They’re amazing,” she said. “We’re so impressed by the work they do. It’s absolutely awesome.”

Ellie shared that, during their World Thinking Day pick around Duston, there was only one bin on the long route they covered.

“If there’s no bin, people are likely to chuck it,” said Ellie, who has since submitted a request to the council for another bin to be installed and more frequent emptying of the few already in place.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, email [email protected].