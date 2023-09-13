Watch more videos on Shots!

Tickets for Delapre Abbey’s Winter Light Trail will go on sale from Thursday (September 14) this week.

The “illuminated woodland trail” will run from November 24 to December 31 at the historic Northampton venue, with an all new route for 2023.

“Discover an array of enchanted light installations with a brand-new trail experience that spans throughout the stunning woodland, walled garden and grounds of Delapre Abbey,” says the organisers.

The “illuminated woodland trail” will run from November 24 to December 31, with an all new route for 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

They also promise there will be a “great selection” of local, independent food vendors, an Apres Ski bar and kids funfair attractions – to keep all the family happy and entertained.

For those who want to get their hands on ‘early bird tickets’, all you have to do is sign up for presale and you will have access 24 hours before they go on sale to the general public.

Those who sign up to presale will not only get the first pick of prime slots across the five-and-a-half weeks the light trail will run for, but a 10 percent discount off their order.

Presale tickets will go live on Thursday (September 14) at 10am, and details on how you can sign up are at the bottom of this story.

This year there will be 30 percent more lighting installations, more interactive elements for children, and “huge new feature pieces”. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Delapre Abbey says this year’s experience will be “new and improved”, with 30 percent more lighting installations, more interactive elements for children, and “huge new feature pieces”.

The “cosy, indoor ski lodge bar” is a great way to round off your trip, and the organisers promise more features will be announced over the coming weeks.

At last year’s event, visitors were greeted with a bar and outdoor seating area adorned with fairy lights as they entered the Abbey’s grounds.

Surrounding the mini seating area were cosy mini chalets, where guests could enjoy a mulled wine, winter warmer or Christmas cocktail.

The trail spanned across 1.25 miles of woodland, as visitors were invited to wander through the sparkling tree lines flooded in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger-than-life illuminations.

With even more lighting installations to be added to the trail this year, it is set to be “new and improved”.