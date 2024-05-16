Thriving events company, known for decade nights from 60s to the noughties, looks forward to 10th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thriving Northampton events company, known for hosting decade nights spanning from the 60s to the noughties, looks forward to celebrating its 10th anniversary later this year.

John and Katie Donaghue founded Boombastic Events in October 2014 and offer experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to come and enjoy themselves.

From nights playing music from different decades, to their well-established silent discos, John says he did not anticipate turning his passion into a business would be as big of a success as it has been.

With what he describes as a “commercial knack”, John sticks to music from the 60s to the noughties as he only plays what he knows he can do well.

“We have such a loyal and strong following,” he said. “We took the leap and it really paid off. Nights like these didn’t exist back then. We give people an inclusive experience and more for their money.”

The business venture stemmed from a 90s night John hosted, with a background as a DJ at the Roadmender and Soundhaus.

He held a “guilty pleasure night” at The Charles Bradlaugh in 2009, playing songs that were “so bad they were good”. John became a resident artist there and continued to put his spin on classic and commercial DJ sets.

While continuing to “have fun with it”, John also regularly frequented the Wig and Pen and, in what he describes as his “hay day”, people would queue down the street on a Saturday night waiting to enter the venue.

Following a charity 80s and 90s event in March 2014 to raise money for the London Marathon, which sold out a week in advance, John says this showed the pair what they could do.

Within nine months of hosting events regularly across the town and beyond, John took on a part-time role as head of events and entertainment. Although he was not earning as much as he was in his previous role, he and Katie decided to see where it went.

Almost a decade of success later, Boombastic Events regularly frequents The Picturedrome, hosts silent discos at Delapre Abbey and works in collaboration with another Bedford venue.

John looks back fondly at holding New Year’s Eve events at the County Cricket Ground, which is one of his proudest achievements since establishing the business.

Boombastic Events regularly frequents The Picturedrome, hosts silent discos at Delapre Abbey and works in collaboration with another Bedford venue.

The Picturedrome becoming “a second home” and making a name for their silent discos among the community are two other proud achievements.

Running a successful events company for the past decade has taught John to be unafraid to reach out and ask questions, as well as being nice to everyone and creating a strong network.

