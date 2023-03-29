Three years on...take a look back at when Northampton was plunged into the first Covid-19 lockdown
Empty shelves, clapping for carers and DIY haircuts – do you remember the first lockdown?
Take a look back at some iconic photos taken during the first Covid pandemic lockdown in Northampton.
It’s been three years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK's first lockdown.
Many of us were left in disbelief at the news, but together we navigated through the unknown.
Click through our gallery and remind yourself of nostalgic lockdown memories from three years ago.
Page 1 of 4