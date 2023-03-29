Three years on...take a look back at when Northampton was plunged into the first Covid-19 lockdown

Empty shelves, clapping for carers and DIY haircuts – do you remember the first lockdown?

Take a look back at some iconic photos taken during the first Covid pandemic lockdown in Northampton.

It’s been three years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK's first lockdown.

Many of us were left in disbelief at the news, but together we navigated through the unknown.

Click through our gallery and remind yourself of nostalgic lockdown memories from three years ago.

1 . Three years on from March 2020 lockdown The first Covid-19 lockdown was three years ago this month (March 2023) - do you remember how you managed to get through the pandemic?

2 . This town is coming like a Ghost Town... All businesses were forced to close and people were told to stay at home... here's a pic from March 2020 at Sixfields

3 . Warehouses were forced to close Warehouses, and other businesses, across Northampton had trouble managing the spread of Covid-19, with Greencore closing after being asked to by the government

4 . Working from home Juggling working from home and childcare was a challenge