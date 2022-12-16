Three Northampton women hit £2,000 fundraising target a week before goal date

Three Northampton women, who formed a fundraising group before the first national lockdown, have reached their £2,000 fundraising target a week before their goal date.

‘JAM’, which consists of Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, launched their ‘JAMathon’ fundraiser in September and aimed to reach their goal by December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just under a week before, they hit their target in plenty of time and the money will be split between three local charities – Breast Friends Northants, Harry’s Pals, and Deafconnect.

The JAM fundraising trio before one of their 10 kilometre walks in aid of the JAMathon.

Their fundraising efforts included swimming in the lake at Castle Ashby, 10 kilometre walks in the countryside, a tombola and Christmas market at St Crispins, a firepit evening, yoga breakfast, and collaborations with local businesses.

Julia said: “It is absolutely amazing that we’ve reached our target and now we have, we’ve increased it by a further £100 for the final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the first time we have fundraised for three charities at once and with everything going on at this time of year, we know they will all be over the moon – as we are.

“Everything that comes through their doors is welcomed, particularly during these tough times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia, Ann and Mandy pictured after their swim in the lake at Castle Ashby.

Since the group’s launch, they have popped up every now and then to give their time and efforts to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the trio are not volunteering, Julia runs a marketing business, Ann is the marketing director of a commercial cleaning service, and Mandy is a business owner.

Julia says the three of them want to say a “heartfelt thank you” to anyone who has donated or supported their JAMathon. “Our work totally depends on donations and support,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular they want to thank Ann’s clients from Orchard Home Cleaning, as when she has done a job, donations have been made to the JAMathon. Julia said: “The networking Ann does is really helpful for us.”

Julia’s favourite activity from this bout of fundraising was gathering round the fire pit with families, and she knows Ann enjoyed the Christmas fair and tombola as she loves getting to know people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since September alone, the trio has collaborated with Jayne Crofts of Studio 8 Embroidery, Diane Cockburn of Dainty Rocks Jewellery, Tom Green of Square Feet Co-working, and Jessica Claringbold of Wild Hearts Yoga UK.

When asked if forming JAM has made their friendship stronger, Julia said: “Absolutely. We have a laugh together and meet up to come up with our next whacky ideas or who we should support next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love what we do and the challenge of reaching the next target.”

As JAM has now raised more than £10,000 for local charities since the group began, they are in the process of organising an event with the Mayor of Northampton next year – who wants to celebrate their success and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though no fundraisers have been planned for the new year yet, Julia says they want to spend the first two-to-three months gathering information on local charities and visiting them to find out what they need.

Julia, Ann and Mandy would like to wish everyone who has supported them this year a Merry Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad