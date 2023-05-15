Another trio are set to appear in court charged with drug conspiracy offences in Kettering.

Three men have previously been accused of being part of a class-A drug ring and appeared at court in April after a series of police raids across commercial and residential premises.

Now, a further group have been charged with the same offences.

The men were arrested last month following a series of raids

All six are due to appear at a plea hearing at Northampton Crown Court on May 22 to face charges of conspiring to supply cocaine in Kettering between May 2020, and March 2023. They are further accused of money laundering between the same dates.

They new trio charged are:

Daniel Michael Fleming, 46, of Alexandra Street, Kettering

Ricki Carl Johnston, 43, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell

Daniel Raymond Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering

The previous three charged are:

Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering

Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering