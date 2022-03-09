Meet the mum and daughter duo among three generations of one Northamptonshire family where the force is most definitely still strong after 60 years combined service.

Zoe Furlong is the Northamptonshire Police health and fitness adviser tasked with keeping more than 1,300 officers in shape — including her daughter Victoria.

Her mum was a police officer, so was her husband, and she's worked for the force since she was 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Zoe and daughter Victoria are among three generations of Furlongs with a police connection. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

Zoe, 53, said: “My mum worked at Towcester police station in the 1960s before retiring in 2004.

"My husband was a police officer for 30 years until he retired in 2019, my daughter is now a police officer and now my son is also applying for the police constable degree apprenticeship.

“I love the fact that the police feels like my extended family.

"Most staff members know me, my husband and my daughter and some even remember my mum, even though she retired 17 years ago.

“My youngest daughter works for the Prison Service, so we used to joke that our family would train the officers to catch the criminals, arrest them and lock them up."

Daughter Victoria, 28, first joined the police as a civilian in 2016 before moving into uniform five years later.

She said: "I think mum worries about the kind of stuff I’ll be going to and seeing.

"During my application, I asked if I could have my dad’s retired collar number if I was successful, and it was a touching moment for my parents and I when I was able to attest with it.

“I did put a lot of pressure on myself during the application process and training due to having family and friends in the job and wanting to prove myself. I get told a lot that I’m ‘blue blood’!

“I wanted to be a part of the policing family from my late teens but wasn’t sure if I was best suited as an officer or as a civilian, so I did a few roles before moving into the Force Control Room.

"When I started dispatching, I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the radio.

“I had to deliver a death message to someone to tell them their parent had passed away. They received it well, but it hit me hard afterwards that part of my job is to go into people’s houses and disrupt their lives like that.

“The job is hard but worth it, and you become part of an extended family – I met my best friends through the job.

“I’d like to follow in my dad’s footsteps and join the Dog Section, but not for a few years yet. I’d like to cement my knowledge and skills on Response before taking on a new role.

"Then when I’m too old to keep up with the dog, I’d like to get my detective qualification and eventually move into Major Crime where I started my police career as a civilian.”