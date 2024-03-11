Three alleyways in Northampton to remain closed for another three years to address anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three alleyways in Northampton will remain closed for another three years, in a bid to address anti-social behaviour.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) held a public consultation about the continued closure of the three public pathways, and have now confirmed the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) have been renewed for all three.

The alleyways are:

Jeyes Jetty is one of three alleyways in Northampton, which will remain closed after public consultation.

Marble Arch, new order in force from January 8, 2024

Jeyes Jetty, new order in force from March 8, 2024

Dunster Street, new order in force on March 25, 2024

The alleyways will remain closed to pedestrians at all times. These renewed orders aim to address the persistent issues of anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of the community in these areas.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services said: “The council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and creating safer communities.

“In line with this commitment we have, following public consultation, extended the Public Spaces Protection Orders in these three locations.

“By having these alleyways remaining closed I am confident we will continue to see a reduction in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in Northampton.”

Marble Arch, which connects Barrack Road and Ash Street, was first gated in 2018 due to persistent illegal activities and anti-social behaviour and has been renewed for a second time.

Jeyes Jetty is an alleyway between Drapery and College Street and has been a longstanding hotspot for crime. It was first closed in 2021 following the tragic death of Bradley Matcham in the alley, after he was punched in the head. At the time of the initial closure, Northamptonshire Police said the alleyway had been the location of sexual assault, robbery and serious violence. Northampton Fire and Rescue also said they have attended several fires at the site costing a total of £7,200.

Dunster Street alley between Dunster Street and St Michael’s Road and was first closed in 2021. It had previously been a hotspot for drug dealing, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour and it was originally requested for closure by local residents being impacted by this activity.