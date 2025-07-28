Three adults injured after blaze breaks out at three-storey block of flats in Newport Pagnell
Fire crews based at Newport Pagnell, Aylesbury, Buckingham, West Ashland, Mereway and Dunstable were called to the blaze on Tickford Street at 12.10pm on Sunday July 27.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the fire affected three flats within a three-storey block, measuring around 40 metres by 30 metres.
Two adults were treated for the affects of breathing in smoke, while one adult received minor burns to their hands.
All three received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service.
Two of the flats were 100 per cent damaged by smoke, water and fire, with a third having smoke and fire damage to the loft.
Fire crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, an aerial appliance and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze.
Firefighters carried out reinspections overnight, while Thames Valley Police also attended and remained on the scene through the night.