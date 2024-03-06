This popular market for independent businesses is set to make its return for 2024 this weekend – don’t miss out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular market for Northampton’s independent businesses is set to make its return for 2024 this weekend, and you do not want to miss out.

Launched in May last year, Duston Market is back from 9am until 3pm this Saturday (March 9) – giving you the opportunity to support the unique and thriving independents this town has to offer.

Held on the second Saturday of each month in the car park at Duston Village Bakery and inside the venue, the aim is to encourage more people to shop with the talented local traders across the county.

The concept was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire and holds a stall at the market every month.

This event is free for all to attend and do not forget to go inside the bakery, as three stall holders will join Jenni and her team from there.

Let’s take a look at this month’s 12 traders that will be available to support and shop from…

FlossBox – This sweet shop is available for events in and around Northamptonshire, and the owner is the founder of Duston Market. Offering bags and tubs of the most nostalgic sweets, as well as delicious candy floss, there will be something for everyone at FlossBox’s stall.

Regular trader Friars Farm is back for the first Duston Market of 2024.

Mint and Dove – Now a Duston Market regular, Mint and Dove is a family-run business selling a quirky and ever-changing array of clothing and accessories. The team has 35 years of retail experience helping customers discover their style.

Friars Farm – Like Mint and Dove, Friars Farm is also a regular at Duston Market and is back for more this month. Their artisan chutneys, jams, sauces, preserves, cheeses and condiments will be available, but get them before they go.

The Confectionist – This business’ products are handmade to order and the team has more than 50 years of combined experience in the food and confectionary industry. Every batch of fudge, honeycomb, toffee and brittle is made with love from them to you.

Replete Flatbreads – Iain Cowan has been the driving force behind Replete Flatbreads since November 2013, producing gourmet-quality flatbreads based on global recipes with innovative fillings. The business prides itself on using fresh and local ingredients.

Moulton Natural Dog Treats & Supplies – This trader does what it says on the tin, offering pooches with delicious and health-conscious dog treats. Moulton Natural Dog Treats & Supplies is also a regular at other markets across the county, but why not pay them a visit at Duston Market this weekend?

Sparkle and Be Me – Sparkle and Be Me is an online group established by independent beauty consultant Melissa Swain. She has created a community for individuals looking to develop their self-care and she is passionate about Mary Kay products, which she says have changed her skin for the better.

Fred & Betty Soaps – This business offers natural soaps and body butters, all handmade with love in Moulton since 2019 by Ruth. The soaps are hand-poured in small batches, using 100 percent natural and ethically-sourced ingredients. Only natural essential oils and colours are used, as well as the fact they are vegan and cruelty-free.

Katy’s Crafts – Katy creates a variety of personalised items. Just one look at the business’ Facebook page and you can see how unique each product is. From insulated tumblers and decorated glass cups, to framed artwork and tote bags, you can pay Katy’s Crafts a visit this weekend.

Hooked & Knotted – The talented founders of Hooked & Knotted, Clare and Naomi, embarked on a crafting journey together. As their first market of the year, they hope to see some familiar faces and meet new ones at this weekend’s Duston Market.

Litter Wolf Silver – Little Wolf Silver is an artisan jewellery designer and the products are made using 100 percent recycled sterling silver. Each item is made with love and passion, and takes inspiration from nature and the elements.

Duston Village Bakery – As always, Duston Village Bakery is open and ready to serve you throughout the duration of the market. Jenni is always happy to see returning customers, as well as welcoming new and fresh faces.