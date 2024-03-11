Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This farm, on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, evolved from the owner’s hobby to a much-loved family attraction that is visited by more than 100,000 people each year.

Mini Meadows Farm, in Welford, began as a field in 2008 and is now frequented by families and schools who make the journey from across the country.

The founder and owner Ben Barraclough began by breeding and selling rare chickens, before more animals made the farm their home and more buildings went up over time.

Ben initially purchased an empty field to breed the chickens, but the farm park now features an expansive indoor soft play area, cafe and outdoor farm park – as well as a diverse range of large and small farm animals to feed and pet, and an extensive calendar of events.

Mini Meadows is dedicated to providing an affordable farm experience that is ethical, educational and entertaining for children and adults alike.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Ben was asked if he ever imagined the farm would grow and expand to what it is today when he looks back 16 years.

“The business was like an accidental hobby that went way out of control,” he said. “I was breeding rare chickens and people kept coming to look. I bought some sheep to keep the grass down and more people then came to see.”

The founder and owner of Mini Meadows Farm, Ben Barraclough, with one of the farm's resident guinea pigs.

Ben explained that a cafe was then introduced so those who came to visit the animals could have something to drink, which snowballed to him now working seven days a week to keep the much-loved attraction going.

Alongside his former job designing large, domestic gardens, Ben was making £500 a year from having a pen of chickens.

It was on a Friday evening, looking at a spreadsheet, that he realised this venture had the potential to make him more money.

“I was going to turn myself into a national breeder of rare breed poultry,” said Ben. “The next day was fate. I don’t normally buy the local paper but I saw a 12-acre field for sale in the village in the Harborough Mail. I decided to do it and wouldn’t have seen it unless I picked up the paper that day.”

Visitors can meet the lambs at Mini Meadows every day of the week.

Ben shared that he would not change what he does for the world, and certainly would not go back to the corporate lifestyle he knew before.

“I work really long hours and the weather doesn’t help, but we have 100,000 visitors every year and most are regulars,” said Ben. “Some started visiting at one-year-old and are now 10 and still come back. It’s a community farm.”

Ben described Mini Meadows as “proper old-fashioned family fun” as they are “all about the animals”.

He said: “We take it for granted as we see it all the time but when a young person is close to an animal and feeds it, it stays with them for the rest of their lives. They never forget that moment.”

Ben described a man with dementia who recently visited the farm and sat in the cow pen with the “biggest smile on his face”.

“It took him back to being a child working on a dairy farm,” said Ben. “That’s worth more than anything and makes it all worthwhile.”

The founder is proud of the way the business has continued to expand throughout the challenges of recent years – namely the pandemic, Brexit and the cost of living crisis.

He said: “I’m proud to keep things going and invest to make it better and better.”

A new outdoor play area, worth £150,000, is being built and added to the farm in the coming months. The all-weather play area will be enjoyed by children all year round.