This Northampton pub needs your help to make this year’s Easter egg run the best yet
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton pub is once again organising its annual Easter egg run, and they need your help to make this year’s the best yet.
The King Billy, in Commercial Street, has been running this event for almost a decade but began collaborating with Jeanette Walsh – also known as Mother Christmas and the Easter Bunny – last year.
The pub community will visit Welford House Children’s Home as not only do they have another four properties that benefit young people, but Jeanette uses it as a hub for distribution to the families and social workers she works with.
Last year The King Billy donated 864 Easter eggs, which publican Rachel Nash says was “amazing” – but they hope to beat that total this year with the generous help of the community.
The Easter egg run will take place on March 16, with the bikers planning to meet at The King Billy at midday before leaving an hour later to ride to Welford House.
They kindly ask that egg donations are brought to The King Billy, during opening hours, by March 15.
Jeanette’s challenge this year is to supply 5,000 Easter eggs to disadvantaged children, children in care, and the leaving care teams across the county.
Rachel would be pleased if they were able to match the surplus 800 eggs they donated last year.
“Everybody goes to the little children and older children get overlooked,” said Rachel. “It’s nice for them. They think they’re big and tough but everyone loves an Easter egg.
“Donating 864 eggs last year was mad. For a little pub, it was ridiculous and so nice. It made sure that lots of kids had one, who might not have had something otherwise.”
Though The King Billy was lucky to top the previous year’s Christmas fundraising total by a couple of hundred pounds in 2023, Rachel is not putting too much pressure on beating last year’s Easter egg total.
“Everything makes a difference,” she said, adding that the community did a “fabulous job” in helping them last year and it would be “really appreciated” if they showed their support once again.