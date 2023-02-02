This is when the roadworks causing ‘chaos’ and ‘gridlocks’ in Northampton are going to end

A set of roadworks in Northampton have been described as causing “chaos” – with school runs reported to take twice as long and back streets being used as cut throughs to escape the standstill traffic.

The four-way traffic control in Queens Park Parade, Kingsthorpe began on January 31 and will be finished tomorrow (February 3).

The delays have been caused by road resurfacing outside of furniture shop Bell in Kingsthorpe Road and Aldi in Kensington Close – leaving one side of the road cordoned off.

The responsibility for this work lies with West Northamptonshire Council, who predicted delays were unlikely.

Fiona Bailey, who lives nearby, said: “The traffic around Kingsthorpe is insane and lots of people are moaning about it.

“It has been absolute chaos from the afternoon into the evening. The school run took double the amount of time and getting back from the children’s swimming lessons was a nightmare.

“Our road, Clarence Avenue, has been used as a cut through road and was gridlocked when I arrived home.

“Road works are important but I do wonder if there is a way temporary traffic lights can only be set outside of normal rush hours.”

Others have complained of drivers blocking junctions to make it through the green light themselves, which has caused further issues – as well as the extended time it is taking those on public transport to reach their destination.

West Northamptonshire Council have been approached for comment on the disruption.