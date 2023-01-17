This is the place to be in Northamptonshire this weekend if you're busy planning your dream wedding

You have the opportunity to meander around the stalls of some of the county’s best micro and small businesses that will inspire your wedding planning and also help support local companies on Sunday January 22.

Brampton Grange said: “We firmly believe we should support local companies. Not only is it kinder to the environment but it's better for our local economy and it's something very close to our heart. We may have a large venue but we are only a small business too.”

Many of the companies attending the wedding fair are within a 10 mile radius of Church Brampton. To name a few: Sugar and Spice Bakes (Brixworth), Heart and Soul Candle Co.(Northampton), Euthymia Cakes, Suitors and Potter Group (a couple of miles of Brampton Grange). Ice cream supplier, Your Cool (who buys cream from a local dairy and makes the ice cream in Spratton), The Icon Bridal Team (Wollaston), and Wharf distillery (Towcester) will all be attending along with many more.

Brampton Grange will be open from 11am - 3pm on January 22

Brampton Grange will be set up to showcase what a wedding can look like there, incase you were still searching for a venue. Their barns will be set for a wedding reception with a dancefloor, lights, DJ booth, disco balls and more.

The fair is free to attend and runs from 11am - 3pm, Sunday Jan 22 at Brampton Grange, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AX

Tickets ae free and can be ordered here