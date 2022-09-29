Busy police officers wrote up tickets for a whopping 103 motoring offences, seized 30 vehicles and made six arrests in just one weekend during a crackdown in Northampton and Corby.

And they hit back at critics claiming the operation was motivated by ticket-counting and raking in fines rather than making roads safer.

Northamptonshire Police says it is committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries on country roads following a rise in the number of victims in collisions this year.

PC Dave Lee, of the Safer Roads Team, added: “It’s easy to criticise operations such as this as being motivated by ticket numbers or revenue, however we see, all too often, the devastating consequences the loss of a loved one has on those left behind to pick up the pieces.

“We’re not going to apologise for policing our roads and challenging the behaviour of those who think they are above the law, especially if it means that we stop just one person from being killed or having to come to terms with a life-changing injury.

“Road safety is the responsibility of everyone. Although most people use our roads safely, there is a minority who still choose to put their own lives and that of others at risk by using our roads irresponsibly and illegally.

“Everyone needs to play their part to help save lives and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to ensure both you and your vehicle are fit for the road.”

This Peugeot was found driving at night with tinted windows which allowed only 29 percent of light through instead of the required 70 percent. An officer said: "With tinted windows this dark you may as well have sunglasses on."

The crackdown, part of Operation Journey, used Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology identified 103 motoring offences, including 24 driving without valid insurance, 21 not wearing seat belts and seven drivers using a mobile phone.

Seven vehicles were found to be in a dangerous condition — including a number that had tinted windows which did not allow enough light to pass through and one which undertook in front of an unmarked police vehicle at 112mph and was then found to have a tyre with cord showing through worn rubber.

A food delivery driver was also intercepted because they were not properly insured — leaving someone going hungry as the vehicle was among 18 seized for insurance offences.

Another nine untaxed vehicles were taken off the road, along with three because the driver had no licence.

Six people arrested included two for driving while disqualified and one for drug-driving plus three others who were wanted in connection with a serious assault, sex offences and breach of a court order.

Northamptonshire Police will launch a new Road Policing Team in 2023 with responsibility for road safety and road crime policing.

The team will also have drone, family liaison and ANPR capability as well as providing a licensed search function.