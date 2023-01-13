Third of fundraising goal reached to give Northampton 11-year-old the life he deserves

Almost a third of a £15,000 fundraising goal has been reached, which is aiming to give an 11-year-old from Northampton the life he deserves.

Xavier Cadden was first diagnosed with a genetic muscle-wasting condition when he was three years old, and it has caused his muscles to gradually weaken over the past eight years.

His mobility has lessened and he now uses a wheelchair all the time, and his family are fundraising to get an ‘all-terrain wheelchair’ that will make everything accessible for him.

11-year-old Xavier Cadden, with his sisters Phoebe, seven, and Eva, nine.

During a camping trip last summer, the number of things Xavier was unable to access became increasingly evident.

His mother Katy Cadden said: “Finding a dog-friendly beach was hard enough, let alone trying to find one that was wheelchair accessible. Xavier was restricted in what he could do, which is heartbreaking as a parent.

“Xavier’s diagnosis shattered our family, and we have all had to adapt to a different way of living. No one more so than Xavier.”

Following the holiday, the family carried out research and came across all-terrain wheelchairs – and Xavier’s face “lit up” at the thought of being able to drive along the beach or off-road with their dog.

The fundraiser, with a target of £15,000 was set up, and they have now exceeded more than £4,800 since September 2022.

Ahead of Xavier’s diagnosis, the family, from the Headlands, had never heard of the condition and it came as a surprise to them. After discussions with consultants, they realised the impact this would have on their lives.

The 11-year-old has to be closely watched and tends to build better relationships with adults, as he spends more time with them as he cannot run around with children his own age.

“We’re in limbo,” said Katy. “It took a year for him to get his first wheelchair as he was told he couldn’t. When he did get it, we didn’t have a car we could get it into and we are still waiting.”

Having an all-terrain wheelchair would "open up a world for Xavier where he can have fun and not worry”.

The family always has to think about the accessibility of the places they visit as things have changed over time. Where Xavier used to be able to walk, he now cannot climb stairs at all.

Talking about how it felt to watch her son not be able to do the things he wanted on their holiday, Katy said: “It’s heartbreaking. His siblings and cousins were playing in the water and he had to sit and watch.

“He loves being outdoors and in the water, but the wheelchair has limited his experiences.”

Katy never knew anything like an all-terrain wheelchair existed and when she showed “car and vehicle-obsessed” Xavier, he was excited by the thought of the fun he could have on it.

“He will be able to spend time outdoors and be as independent as possible,” said Katy. “All we want is to do things as a family and make memories.”

Xavier attended an adventure holiday with his school, which his mother accompanied him on, and there was nothing he could not do.

He was in an off-road wheelchair and was carried up a mountain, as well as being able to go down a zip line.

Katy said: “We never tell him he can’t do anything. We always find a way, even if it’s different or if we have to think outside the box so he doesn’t miss out.”

The family cannot believe how quickly they have almost reached a third of their target, and they say it comes down to people’s kindness.

The fundraiser is not just about the money, but raising awareness of disabilities too – and Xavier is taking part in a clinical trial for more to be uncovered about his condition.

When asked what difference having an all-terrain wheelchair would have on Xavier’s life, Katy said: “We’re restricted at the moment and it would open up a world where he can have fun and not worry.”

Xavier’s condition is “life-limiting” and it will get to the point where he will need hoisting out of bed.

Their house already has a three floor lift and there are things in place ready for when Xavier needs them – but there is no timescale as the condition varies from child to child.