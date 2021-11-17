Think you've got what it takes to be a Northamptonshire firefighter? Have a go to find out

Would-be firefighters will get the chance to see if they have 'got what it takes' at a series of ‘Have-A-Go’ days as part of a county-wide recruitment drive.

Northamptonshire Fire chiefs opened applications for 12 new trainee firefighters earlier this week and came up with the idea of allowing people to get first-hand advice, ask questions of serving firefighters and have a go at some of the entry level tests.

Then they could end up working alongside Hazel Clements, who swapped her job in admin for fighting fires with Kettering's Red Watch after joining in a 'Have-A-Go' day at her local station four years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel said: “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to get active, be outdoors and have a bit more variety.

“I would recommend to anyone to just absolutely go for it and apply to join us. Go to a ‘Have-A-Go’ day as that was what made me realise this was going to be the thing for me.

“You might have this image of what a firefighter is, but actually it’s just you. You’re that person.

"It doesn’t matter who you are, what you look like or where you’ve come from, everyone fits in.

Firefighter Hazel Clements

"We’re a big group of very different people and we all just get on and do our job.”

Four 'Have A Go' days are planned for the next week or so before applications close on December 5:

■ Thursday November 18 at Rushden Fire Station – 10.30am-1pm; 3pm-4.30pm and 6pm-8pm.

■ Saturday November 20 at Corby Fire Station – 10am-2pm

■ Wednesday November 24 at Moulton Fire Station – 9am-12.30pm

■ Monday November 29 at Mereway Fire Station – 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm

An information evening, where people can ask questions of firefighters, is on at Kettering Fire Station on Wednesday (November 17) from 6.30pm.