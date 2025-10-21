Thieves intercept moving lorry travelling from Wellingborough to Coventry and steal mobile phones and electronics

A lorry travelling from Wellingborough to Coventry was intercepted, with police believing the theft ‘was likely to have occurred while the vehicle was moving.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry left GXO Logistics in Wellingborough on Tuesday, between 12.40am and 1.45am, and travelled along the A45 westbound, between junctions 15a and 17 of the M1 northbound, and the M45 towards Coventry.

There, it was intercepted and mobile phones and electronics taken from inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for information after mobile phones and electronics were stolen in the early hours of October 14.

The lorry left GXO Logistics in Wellingborough in the early hours of Tuesday, October 14

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives believe this theft was likely to have occurred while the vehicle was moving and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000605127 to make sure it gets to the correct person as quickly as possible.