Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough man has been jailed for a series of thefts from shops and vehicles across Wellingborough, Rushden, Raunds and Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake Owens, 33, was sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court for 48 weeks after admitting 16 offences, including stealing from vehicles in Wellingborough.

He admitted a total of 16 offences, including two counts of theft from motor vehicles, two attempted thefts from motor vehicles, and two counts of vehicle interference, committed in Wellingborough and Rushden in December, January, and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, head of local policing for Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire, said: “Acquisitive crime like the thefts carried out by Blake Owens cause distress, inconvenience and expense to victims, and we take them all very seriously.

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court/National World

“Bringing Owens to justice has been a joint effort from our Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Response officers.

“We couldn’t have secured this result without the information and support we’ve had from our Wellingborough residents, and I want to thank everyone who has supported our investigations.”

The charges included seven counts of theft from shops in Rushden, Raunds and Northampton, criminal damage, theft of a pedal cycle, and possession of cannabis. A charge of handling stolen goods on February 13 was withdrawn.

On Tuesday, April 8, Owens, of Senwick Drive, Wellingborough, was sentenced to a total of 48 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £955 compensation.