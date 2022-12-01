An appeal has been launched to improve facilities at Northampton General Hospital, which will allow parents to stay with their premature or unwell babies in the neonatal unit.

The Gosset Ward currently has 20 cots and the team looks after around 400 babies per year – some are born 18 weeks early and weigh less than a bag of sugar, meaning they may have to stay in hospital for over four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Difficulties with breathing and feeding means they require round-the-clock medical care, which requires parents to travel back and forth to the hospital and leave their babies overnight.

Steph and Steven White (pictured) wanted to give back to the Gosset Neonatal Unit for the “amazing care” given to their son William, who was born six-and-half-weeks early in August 2021.

As NHS funding is limited and providing accommodation for parents is beyond what can be funded, donations to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s appeal can help the team build a two-bedroom en-suite parent block closeby to the unit.

Fundraising was kickstarted earlier this year by Steph and Steven White, who wanted to give back to the Gosset Neonatal Unit for the “amazing care” given to their son. William was born six-and-half-weeks early in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple decided to run 48 kilometres in 21 hours, starting at 1.22am – matching the time William was born on August 4, 2021.

Thanks to overwhelming support from family and friends, with many having taken part alongside the pair, Steph and Steven raised £8,579 for the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gosset Neonatal Ward at Northampton General Hospital currently has 20 cots and the team looks after around 400 babies per year.

Steph said: “At one of the most difficult times in our lives, the nurses and doctors on Gosset Ward became our family. They gave us support, encouragement and reassurance to be good parents to William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They saved our baby’s life and we will never be able to repay them.”

The couple decided to fundraise as they wanted to show their gratitude to the ward and hospital, but to help other parents of premature babies too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so hard leaving William in the hospital and coming home without him at the end of each day,” added Steph. “We felt so guilty and hope the new parent accommodation can relieve some of this stress for families at the most difficult times of their lives.”

To get involved, you can contact the Northamptonshire Health Charity team on 01604 626927 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Health Charity says they want to support parents as best they can and understand they want to stay close to their children.

“Little in life could be more upsetting than your sick baby in hospital and you have to go home,” the spokesperson added. “Being close helps parents to bond, and perhaps eases some of their stresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making these changes will enable parents to feel more in control and involved in their baby’s care, and will make breastfeeding easier.

Dr Nick Barnes, consultant paediatrician and lead consultant for neonates, said: “No matter how large or small, every donation will really help. This will make a significant difference to the care the Northampton neonatal unit can provide, particularly in helping parents through a very challenging time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton General Hospital’s neonatal ward cares for sick babies from across the Midlands, and some from even further afield, and many parents resort to staying in hotels or making the long commute each day.