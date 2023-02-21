‘They make them feel like equals’: Specialist school teams up with shop cafe to give students exciting opportunities

A specialist school in Northampton has teamed up with a neighbouring shop’s cafe to provide opportunities the students could only dream of.

Cambian Northampton School, for 11- to 16-year-olds with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, has formed a partnership with homeware shop Bell, in Kingsthorpe Road.

The school is located nearby in Queens Park Parade and the connection was made after they visited the cafe for afternoon tea and were made to feel extremely welcome.

The team at Bell's cafe, who have welcomed in the students from Cambian School with open arms.

Now, students are invited over to the cafe as part of their food technology lessons and they have recently taken part in a Valentine’s Day cake designing competition.

Leanne Dodds, headteacher at Cambian School, said: “This partnership has amazing benefits for the students, and the staff are so welcoming.

“We have 26 young people at our school and they are remarkable. It is great to have the support of people like the staff at Bell, as the young people have never experienced something like this before.

“The students have been made to feel like equals and that they are no different from anyone else.”

The winning cake design from 14-year-old Billie-Jo, which will be made by Bell's head baker this week.

Bell’s head chef and baker, Carly, hosted the recent competition for students to design and annotate a Valentine’s themed cake – and Carly offered to make the winning design.

14-year-old Billie-Jo won, who designed a cake with two swans facing each other to create a love heart shape and used white chocolate to create feathers.

Sarah Roberson, an art teacher at the school, said: “Billie-Jo acted with independence and was really excited for this project.

“She couldn’t believe she won. It was like a dream come true for her as she loves baking and cooking.”

On Wednesday afternoon (February 22), Billie-Jo and the two runners up will head over to Bell for the reveal of her winning cake design in real life – which they are really excited for.

“This partnership gives them confidence in public social situations,” said Sarah. “Some of the children are in crisis and Bell is a safe space. Everyone is so nurturing and welcoming.

“They feel accepted in the community and visits to Bell give them something to look forward to.”

The art teacher is “ecstatic” that the collaboration has already led to such opportunities for the students – as Bell even goes as far to donate fabric they no longer want for the school to use in textiles lessons.

Following the Valentine’s cake competition, which has also formed part of Bell’s 125th anniversary celebrations, there is a chance Billie-Jo will be able to complete work experience at the cafe.

Sarah said: “She is such a talented young girl and one of just three girls at the school.

“Education is so important at Cambian School, but it is also about giving the students a chance to feel part of different communities.”