Road users are becoming more frustrated with the state of the A5 and are appealing for action to be taken before an accident occurs.

Facebook comments include: “ It's utterly disgraceful on both sides of the road! You're swerving like a maniac and so are the cars on the other side of the road, there'll be a head on collision or something,” and “It’s been in that condition for months! It’s been reported over and over again, they just need to fix it.”

Motorists have been in touch with FixMyStreet, National Highways, Mr Pothole and the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to report on the issues.

The A5 has a large number of potholes causing issues on the road

When asked for his views on the A5, Mr Pothole said: “From the number of reports I have received about this dangerous section of A5 immediate action needs to be taken by National Highways. It would appear that the carriageway is failing badly. Therefore legally "Out of Repair" so if they as the highways authority fail to act responsibly I will issue a Section 56 Notice under Highways Act.

“I have been contacted by a number of road users today for advice on getting action. I provided information on making a formal complaint to Nick Harris National Highways CEO, copying in MP and local media. I have Tweeted National Highways about the issue and directly messaged the head of public relations for the area.

National Highways programme development manager Karen Moore, said: “We are aware of the deterioration of the A5 road surface in this area and have just completed a carriageway survey which will now be used to plan works next year.

“In the meantime, our inspectors are checking the route at least twice a week and any temporary repairs are carried out as necessary.

“We know that good quality roads are important to the millions of drivers that use our network each day. Safety is also our primary concern and we set stringent standards for pothole repairs on our roads.”