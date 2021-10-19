These four are among dozens desperate to be rehomed in Northamptonshire over the last year

Kae, Fae, Mae and Rae need a new home

The RSPCA saw an increase in demand for pets during 2020 - but today the charity is highlighting those animals in Northamptonshire that need special care and attention due to their difficult start in life.

The charity saw a 101% increase in searches for small companion animals - rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters - on its website’s ‘FindAPet’ search following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 43,758 compared to Jan 2021 number 87,974.)

This increase in demand has meant 50 rabbits in Northamptonshire were found loving new homes by the RSPCA in 2020, however some are still waiting to find their perfect home.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Rabbits and small furries are very misunderstood, they have complex needs and need a lot of care and attention. However, they are also very rewarding pets and given the right housing, socialising, diet and care they can become much loved members of the family.

“Adopting may take more time than just buying but it is more rewarding as often you are rescuing that animal from a history of mistreatment of neglect. It also means we are freeing up space in our centres so more needy animals can move in to receive the care they need.

“We have lots of information on our website to help support new owners and we also have the newly created The Good Practice Code for the Welfare of Rabbits.

“It’s really positive to see so many people are now searching for rescue animals as they become more aware this is an option and hopefully we can help find those less popular animals in our care the right home too.”

Animals needing homes today

Kae, Fae, Mae & Rae

These lovely girls recently came into the care of the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch from a local rescue. Kae is the mother of the group and approximately a year old. Fae is around seven months old and Mae & Rae are five months old.

The girls can be handled but much prefer to spend their time running around and busying themselves creating tunnels. Gerbils are generally diurnal animals (active during the day), constructing deep, dark, underground burrows. The quad will need a large, deep enclosure such as a repurposed 150ltr aquarium to meet their burrowing needs.

If you are interested in offering these sweet girls a loving new home please fill in the branches online small application form to register your interest.