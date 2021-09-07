These are faces of Northamptonshire's 16 most wanted men and women

Northamptonshire Police need your help in tracking down these wanted men and women from across the county.
Detectives are hunting all the individuals listed below in relation to a number of alleged crimes.
Each person features on the ‘wanted’ section of the Force website, media appeals in this newspaper or were publicised as part of a domestic abuse crackdown earlier this year – but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.
If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
All information is correct as of September 6, 2021.
1.
Costinel Pintilie skipped bail in January after pleading guilty to possession of a stun gun and an incapacitant spray and driving while disqualified, all in Daventry in October 2020. The 38-year-old's last known address was in Daventry. Incident No: 21000045511
2.
34-year-old Sylvia Jean Edmonds of Wellingborough. failed to appear before the bench on November 20 last year. Edmonds was due before the courts after being charged with theft from a shop in Wellingborough on February 14, 2020. Incident number: 20000615052
3.
Daniel Marius Spatarel was due to be sentenced on July 29 after being convicted of causing a five-vehicle pile-up on the A45 near Earls Barton which left two people injured. The 31-year-old, whose address was given as Parva Court, Northampton, previously had charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving with no insurance proved in his absence. Incident number 21000426914
4.
Wellingborough 30-year-old, Stacey Lee Winkle, failed to appear at court after being charged with driving offences in October 2019 and in July and August 2020. Incident No: 210000353627