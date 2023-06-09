'There's no excuse': Northamptonshire Police to join national campaign to get drivers to belt up

As 2023 marks 40 years since wearing a seat belt became compulsory in the UK, Northamptonshire Police is joining a national campaign to get road users to belt up.

From Monday (June 12), the force will be supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) annual seat belt operation to help drive the message home.

This campaign, which runs until Sunday, June 25, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of not wearing a seat belt whilst driving, which is one of the fatal five offences.

In 2022, Northamptonshire Police recorded 1,376 seat belt offences, and during the first six months of this year, a further 525 road users have been caught driving on the county’s road network without buckling up.

Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Along with our partners from the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, our priority continues to be to reduce the number of casualties on our roads.

“Wearing a seat belt is not only compulsory the UK, it could be the difference between life or death in a road collision. All vehicles are fitted with seat belts, and it literally takes seconds to put on.

“With all the educational road safety campaigns, there is absolutely no excuse for not wearing a seat belt, and it is extremely disappointing that some people still fail to belt up or wear their seat belts incorrectly.

“For the next two weeks, we will be out and about across the county looking for people not wearing a seat belt. The penalties people may face can include a fixed penalty fine and in some cases a court appearance.”

The first week of the campaign focuses on educating motorists on the consequences of not wearing a seat belt, followed by a further seven days of enforcement when anyone caught not strapped in will face further action.