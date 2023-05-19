A Northampton man, who celebrated his 102nd birthday this week, says “there is no secret” to living a long and happy life.

Jack Waterfield has lived in Kingsthorpe all his life and now resides in Timken Grange Care Home.

He is a very well-travelled man, as his role in the Air Force during the Second World War took him all over the world.

Jack Waterfield celebrated his 102nd birthday on Wednesday (May 17).

Jack married his wife Irene in 1951 and they had one daughter, Marilyn.

He celebrated this year’s birthday on Wednesday (May 17) with a family meal at Poppyfield Farm, but it did not compare to his 100th birthday when he received a card from Queen Elizabeth II.

Jack and Irene also received cards to mark their wedding anniversaries, which are kept safe by daughter Marilyn.

During the Second World War, Jack travelled to Algeria, Gibraltar and Malta, just to name a few, and he went on to write a book about his time in the forces.

Jack and his late wife Irene, who got married in 1951.

After getting married, Jack and his wife took over his father’s shoe shop on Kingsthorpe front until 1978 – located in terrace number seven.

The couple enjoyed travelling and although Irene favoured Russia, Jack was pleased to go on holiday no matter if it was in England or abroad.

Nowadays, Jack says he enjoys walking, reading and finds enjoyment in anything he does.

One of his favourite pastimes is looking through his scrapbooks of pictures, particularly of his travels with Irene who sadly passed away.

When asked what is the key to living a long and happy life, Jack said: “There is no secret.”

Jack has lived an active life and enjoyed riding his bike during the war. However, after marrying Irene in 1951, the cycles became less frequent as she did not know how to ride a bike.

The 102-year-old has lived through three Coronations, George VI’s in 1937, Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953 and King Charles’ this year.

Jack says the Queen’s Coronation was the best as it was a “special novelty” to be Queen as there were so many Kings before her.

